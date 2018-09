Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Picked up another project X-2 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2013 Location missouri Age 48 Posts 156 Picked up another project X-2 Been away from skis for a while until I found this one today. '90 650 with a bunch of Westcoast parts and a nice impeller. I will be getting in to it soon and post updates on what i find. It will run but needs to be gone thru completely. Got her pretty cheap!



IMG_0850.JPG IMG_0852.JPGIMG_0853.JPGIMG_0849.JPG

