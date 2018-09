Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Solas KA-SC-B 14/19 Impeller 650/750 #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 30 Posts 1,842 Solas KA-SC-B 14/19 Impeller 650/750 100 bucks takes it! Too steep for my current build, needs a new impeller seal. Could use a clean up to the leading edges but it fit very nicely in the pump it came out of.



984B1660-E750-4E80-B3CD-132155096F1F.jpeg0F163C11-FE9E-4D6E-9F3B-45783701287C.jpegD8824155-749E-4907-A28B-661ECA3E7A82.jpeg02DCC0C5-8F61-433A-8DD8-A3DE5C6BA4DD.jpegDADE40F9-E40E-4D04-A0FF-4C63F7247FC2.jpeg Attached Images 49E91719-2594-4ACA-9BA3-B7DD32FE7E0A.jpeg (1.61 MB, 8 views) Last edited by jobrown; Today at 06:00 PM .





