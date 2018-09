Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Identify a 140mm vs 148mm pump #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 46 Posts 101 Identify a 140mm vs 148mm pump I have a 96 zxi 1000 that has a 900cc engine.



The previous owner swapped it out.



How can I tell what pump I have? Is the inner diameter 148mm or is that the bolt spacing? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,133 Re: Identify a 140mm vs 148mm pump 148mm is the diameter of the pump, I would imagine if they did an engine swap they left the 148 pump in the ski. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 46 Posts 101 Re: Identify a 140mm vs 148mm pump Kinda what I was thinking but it looks like there is.l new sealant around it.



Next question is if I can change the impeller to a pitch that would work best for 900. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,606 Re: Identify a 140mm vs 148mm pump Of course you can. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



