Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2009 FX SHO used value and things to look out for #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2011 Location tampa Age 38 Posts 9 2009 FX SHO used value and things to look out for I'm looking to buy a used 2009 FX SHO with 100hrs. It appears to be in good condition. What are things that tend to go bad with these? Anything in particular I should look at when I go see it?

