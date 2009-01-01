 No spark Yamaha? Security sys? Cdi?
  Today, 12:40 PM #1
    oja
    No spark Yamaha? Security sys? Cdi?

    Im new to this forum, and Im wondering if anyone knows anything about the security system on a Yamaha. One im trying to figure out is an 03 yamaha 800 has no fire and starting to wonder if it isnt the securitry system. Any thoughts and input would be great.
  Today, 01:07 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: No spark Yamaha? Security sys? Cdi?

    03 doesnt have a security system.
  Today, 01:53 PM #3
    Myself
    Re: No spark Yamaha? Security sys? Cdi?

    Do the gauges light up when you crank it? Have you checked the fuse in the electrical box?
