Im new to this forum, and Im wondering if anyone knows anything about the security system on a Yamaha. One im trying to figure out is an 03 yamaha 800 has no fire and starting to wonder if it isnt the securitry system. Any thoughts and input would be great.

03 doesnt have a security system.

Do the gauges light up when you crank it? Have you checked the fuse in the electrical box?



