Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need Some Parts to Finish My X2 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 201 Need Some Parts to Finish My X2 I am rebuilding a 1988 X2 that I literally pulled out of a garbage dump. It has not run since 1997. It cleaned up fairly well, but the paint is damaged in a number of places. I am looking for a few parts that are missing. I need two black motor mounts, the rubber pads that go between the fuel tank and the hull, a starter relay and gasket for the box, and a fuel door(I have the latch). I am also looking for aftermarket handle bars too. Please help a fellow old school jet skier bring a old girl back from the dead. Thanks.

IMG_20180907_231253987_HDR.jpgIMG_20180907_231613639.jpg #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 291 Re: Need Some Parts to Finish My X2 SO GLAD YOU HAVE THE LATCH the latch is the hardest part of the fuel doors they sell brand new factory ones on eBay picked a few up last year hope they still have em I️ wanna day they were like 30 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules