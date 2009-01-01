|
2016 Kawasaki Ultra 310R - $11,500 - EXCELLENT CONDITION
[PHX, ARIZONA] Time to sell. Original owner. Bought new from dealer. Moving into stand up skis. 126 hrs. Ski in mint condition. Never crashed. No scratches. Fresh water riding only; never ridden in ocean. Always garaged. Oil changes every 20hrs. Dealer serviced. Starts right up. Cleaned and fluid filmed after every ride. No rust and in perfect riding condition. 100% Stock. No mods. Buyer will be very happy.
