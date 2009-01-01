 2016 Kawasaki Ultra 310R - $11,500 - EXCELLENT CONDITION
pxctoday

  Today, 09:41 PM
    Hugebass
    Mar 2016
    Location
    Arizona
    2016 Kawasaki Ultra 310R - $11,500 - EXCELLENT CONDITION

    [PHX, ARIZONA] Time to sell. Original owner. Bought new from dealer. Moving into stand up skis. 126 hrs. Ski in mint condition. Never crashed. No scratches. Fresh water riding only; never ridden in ocean. Always garaged. Oil changes every 20hrs. Dealer serviced. Starts right up. Cleaned and fluid filmed after every ride. No rust and in perfect riding condition. 100% Stock. No mods. Buyer will be very happy.

    IMG_0504.JPGIMG_0500.JPGIMG_0494.JPGIMG_0493.JPGIMG_0491.JPGIMG_0489.JPGIMG_0488.JPGIMG_0485.JPGIMG_0484.JPGIMG_0483.JPG
