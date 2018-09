Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx bed to case bolts? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location Michigan Age 48 Posts 224 750sx bed to case bolts? Trying to use diagram from genuine kawasaki parts and it looks like the bolt has a lock washer and a flat washer on it. I used a bolt with just a flat washer on it at first but thinking the one with lock and flat washer is correct. What say the experts? Left or right image? Attached Images 1536368690306-959009339.jpg (4.25 MB, 1 views)

I think this bolt replaces earlier 92002-3765(lock and flat washer) superseded by 92150-3818 (flat washer only).

