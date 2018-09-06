Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js300 extreme!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Hatboro Age 35 Posts 49 Js300 extreme!!! IMG_20180906_135555967_HDR.jpg

IMG_20180906_132620907_BURST000_COVER_TOP.jpg



I ride a stock JS300 and go on solo adventures. One thing my trusty 300 is good for is long distance runs, but usually on mostly calm water.



This weekend I attempted Liberty State Park to the Brooklyn Bridge, right past the Statue of Liberty. Once out in the bay the chop was extreme and I was suddently in over my head on this craft.



Couldn't ride standing: the ski couldn't get enough speed and even when it did the chop was too random sending me all over. The only thing that worked at all was me on my knees at about 2/3 throttle, blipping to WOT with the surf, doing maybe 5mph. I almost turned back about halfway out realizing I was in a pretty dicey situation, but instead pushed forward and *completely exhausted* made it to the Brooklyn Bridge as planned! I climbed up onto the outer perimeter floating dock of the Brookly Marina and collapsed. It was 100 degrees out and I realized I hadn't put my drink in the backpack. My ribs were bruised from impacting against pole repeatedly while hanging onto that ski for dear life.



I knew I had to get back and so I set out. Even at full throttle my ski could barely climb some of the waves on the return trip, dropping to probably 2-3 mph repeatedly. I ran a parallel course to the Staten Island Ferry for a while. Helicopters buzzed overhead constantly. Some of the waves crashed completely over my ski and me as I took them head on.



I did manage to stand up for a short burst right in front of lady liberty when the chop allowed and give a thumbs up to the spectators on one nearby ferry!



Never in my life have I been so happy to return to the boat ramp. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 201 Re: Js300 extreme!!! You really took a difficult trip. The currents can be very strong when the tide is running. I imagine that the boat and ship traffic was treacherous too. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules