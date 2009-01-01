|
|
-
2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help
Hi.....
I just got my hands on a 2002 STS 900 with a blown top end.
does anyone have the torques specs for the cylinders, head, and exhaust manifold
I tried to find a manual in the stickeys, but did not see one.
Thank you,
-
Frequent Poster
Re: 2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help
-
Frequent Poster
Re: 2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help
-
Re: 2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help
Kingal69
thanks a lot..... the top of the page is cut off..... are the torque numbers in NM or ft/lbs
thanks again
-
Frequent Poster
Re: 2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help
The column with inch lbs shows ft lbs also example 22.... Would be ft lbs.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules