 2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help
  Today, 08:56 PM #1
    knied1
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Posts
    89

    2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help

    Hi.....
    I just got my hands on a 2002 STS 900 with a blown top end.
    does anyone have the torques specs for the cylinders, head, and exhaust manifold

    I tried to find a manual in the stickeys, but did not see one.


    Thank you,
  Today, 09:38 PM #2
    kingal69
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    48
    Posts
    224

    Re: 2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help

    1536370372715-1173647786.jpg1536370540524-683284261.jpg15363705978011098938848.jpg
    This is a 900stx, would imagine the same.
  Today, 09:41 PM #3
    kingal69
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    48
    Posts
    224

    Re: 2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help

    1536370778823-602995355.jpg15363708436281554915608.jpg
  Today, 09:43 PM #4
    knied1
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Posts
    89

    Re: 2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help

    Kingal69

    thanks a lot..... the top of the page is cut off..... are the torque numbers in NM or ft/lbs

    thanks again
  Today, 09:54 PM #5
    kingal69
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    48
    Posts
    224

    Re: 2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help

    The column with inch lbs shows ft lbs also example 22.... Would be ft lbs.
