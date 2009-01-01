Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2009 Location Buffalo Posts 89 2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help Hi.....

I just got my hands on a 2002 STS 900 with a blown top end.

does anyone have the torques specs for the cylinders, head, and exhaust manifold



I tried to find a manual in the stickeys, but did not see one.





Thank you, #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location Michigan Age 48 Posts 224 Re: 2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help 1536370372715-1173647786.jpg1536370540524-683284261.jpg15363705978011098938848.jpg

This is a 900stx, would imagine the same. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location Michigan Age 48 Posts 224 Re: 2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help 1536370778823-602995355.jpg15363708436281554915608.jpg #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2009 Location Buffalo Posts 89 Re: 2002 STS Torque Specs.. please help Kingal69



thanks a lot..... the top of the page is cut off..... are the torque numbers in NM or ft/lbs



