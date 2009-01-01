 2001 Superjet World Class Freestyle Jet Ski For Sale
    2001 Superjet World Class Freestyle Jet Ski For Sale

    For Sale
    $13,999
    2001 World class Freestyle Superjet jet Ski

    Immaculate condition, was ridden by Alexander Lenzi and tuned by his professional personal mechanic.

    This is truly a Bad *** Ski in a class by itself !!!
    Barrel rolls and hood tricks you can do anything on the ski !!!!!

    Phone 989-619-9231
    FREESTYLE
