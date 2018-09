Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Sbn 48 or 49 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Napa Age 35 Posts 2,199 Sbn 48 or 49 I think it is a 49 now. Ran it on a built 701 was great. Motor died carb sat on shelf. 20180907_132047.jpg20180907_132042.jpg



Nice carb, older but good. Was modified by BMR way back in the day.

Carb was ran last season good condition but suggest a rebuild for peace of mind.

200 shipped



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

- John Kenneth Galbraith #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,728 Re: Sbn 48 or 49 bmr is full spectrum.same carbs and run just like fs.

if you can see a small portion of fuel transfer tube down side of venturi then it's a 49.if no tube apparent then it's a 48.



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

Full spectrum... I couldn't remember the name of it for the life me, kept thinking buckshot but know that wasnt right.20180907_144234.jpg

Looks to be a 48 then

Looks to be a 48 then



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

