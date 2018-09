Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Small pin crank and cases #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Napa Age 35 Posts 2,199 Small pin crank and cases Small pin crank was rebuilt, and cases are in good condition.



I assembled this years ago but never built it. Somthing in my brain says there was some issue with the crank. I cant see what though.



So I'll sell it as a core with good cases. Have the crank professionally inspected it may be good.



I'd like 100 plus shipping.



20180907_125803.jpg20180907_125819.jpg "If it ain't broke, fix it till it is".



"If all else fails, immortality can always be assured by spectacular error"

- John Kenneth Galbraith #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location Michigan Age 48 Posts 219 Re: Small pin crank and cases Small pin crank, big pin cases? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules