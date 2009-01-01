|
Js440 no intake grate
Hello pwc people, Ive been doing some work on my 89 js440. Currently im replacing the prop and noticed that I dont believe I have an intake grate. Where is the plate supposed to be?
Re: Js440 no intake grate
you can run it without a grate , just dont stick your feet or limbs under the boat whilst the motor is running,
ride plate covers the pump . use google there should be some pics .
Re: Js440 no intake grate
Is the ride plate the intake grate then? Or attached to the ride plate?
Re: Js440 no intake grate
from memory (20 years since i bothered with a 440), intake grate is screwed to the hull at the forward end of the ski with 2 screws , ride plate slips over a couple of square lugs then bolted with a further 4 screws into the corners of the plate, 2 separate pieces .
Re: Js440 no intake grate
Yeah I finally found a proper picture and that indeed is how it is. If it were you would you invest in one? I’d like less cavitation when riding?
