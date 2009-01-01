 Js440 no intake grate
  Today, 12:26 PM #1
    Matt_teix
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Canada
    Age
    26
    Posts
    10

    Js440 no intake grate

    Hello pwc people, Ive been doing some work on my 89 js440. Currently im replacing the prop and noticed that I dont believe I have an intake grate. Where is the plate supposed to be?
  Today, 12:42 PM #2
    hyosung
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    8,443

    Re: Js440 no intake grate

    you can run it without a grate , just dont stick your feet or limbs under the boat whilst the motor is running,
    ride plate covers the pump . use google there should be some pics .
  Today, 12:47 PM #3
    Matt_teix
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Canada
    Age
    26
    Posts
    10

    Re: Js440 no intake grate

    Is the ride plate the intake grate then? Or attached to the ride plate?
  Today, 01:03 PM #4
    hyosung
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hyosung's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    8,443

    Re: Js440 no intake grate

    Quote Originally Posted by Matt_teix View Post
    Is the ride plate the intake grate then? Or attached to the ride plate?
    from memory (20 years since i bothered with a 440), intake grate is screwed to the hull at the forward end of the ski with 2 screws , ride plate slips over a couple of square lugs then bolted with a further 4 screws into the corners of the plate, 2 separate pieces .
  Today, 01:43 PM #5
    Matt_teix
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Canada
    Age
    26
    Posts
    10

    Re: Js440 no intake grate

    Yeah I finally found a proper picture and that indeed is how it is. If it were you would you invest in one? I'd like less cavitation when riding?
