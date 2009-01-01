Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Js440 no intake grate #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Canada Age 26 Posts 10 Js440 no intake grate Hello pwc people, Ive been doing some work on my 89 js440. Currently im replacing the prop and noticed that I dont believe I have an intake grate. Where is the plate supposed to be? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,443 Re: Js440 no intake grate you can run it without a grate , just dont stick your feet or limbs under the boat whilst the motor is running ,

ride plate covers the pump . use google there should be some pics .



Is the ride plate the intake grate then? Or attached to the ride plate?



Yeah I finally found a proper picture and that indeed is how it is. If it were you would you invest in one? I'd like less cavitation when riding?

