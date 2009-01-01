Parting out a 96 xp for a friend, he blew the engine and is moving back to standups.
R&D Grate $90 shipped
Tau Ceti Tornados, no adapters, previous owner of carbs put the adapters on with a redneck screw that I haven't been successful removing yet. $80 shipped
Rossier Pipe, painted SD yellow with duplicolor high temp about a year ago, scuffed up from insert/removal, includes Jetworks Flow Control Valve, $315 + ship.
R&D Nozzles $200 + ship
UMI with 3 button, KMI Finger Throttle, Pad, pro Taper Bars
have not yet removed from the ski, plan on taking care of that this weekend $450 shippped
Have other parts that will be available after I finish pulling this apart.
Single Gauge hood $100+ship, some scuffs where old green color is coming through needs touchup
Two seats covered with Jet trim (non hump) in average condition prefer pickup, $75 each
VTS Gauge 15, MPEM with key 180, Rear Electrical 75, pump 125, splash guard 20, front & rear bumpers 30, carbs with dam adapter stuck on there 50 (dirty outside would need rejetting for your needs)
ski is complete as of now.