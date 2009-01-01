Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out 96 XP UMI Rossier Pipe Tau Ceti R&D Grate R&D Nozzles #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2009 Location Florida Posts 15,057 Parting out 96 XP UMI Rossier Pipe Tau Ceti R&D Grate R&D Nozzles Parting out a 96 xp for a friend, he blew the engine and is moving back to standups.



R&D Grate $90 shipped





Tau Ceti Tornados, no adapters, previous owner of carbs put the adapters on with a redneck screw that I haven't been successful removing yet. $80 shipped





Rossier Pipe, painted SD yellow with duplicolor high temp about a year ago, scuffed up from insert/removal, includes Jetworks Flow Control Valve, $315 + ship.





R&D Nozzles $200 + ship





UMI with 3 button, KMI Finger Throttle, Pad, pro Taper Bars

have not yet removed from the ski, plan on taking care of that this weekend $450 shippped





Have other parts that will be available after I finish pulling this apart.



Single Gauge hood $100+ship, some scuffs where old green color is coming through needs touchup

Two seats covered with Jet trim (non hump) in average condition prefer pickup, $75 each

VTS Gauge 15, MPEM with key 180, Rear Electrical 75, pump 125, splash guard 20, front & rear bumpers 30, carbs with dam adapter stuck on there 50 (dirty outside would need rejetting for your needs)

ski is complete as of now. The problem with normal is that it just keeps getting worse...



I would rather sit than quit...

