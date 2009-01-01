Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2002 1200 gp-r #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Detroit, MI Age 44 Posts 11 2002 1200 gp-r Posting for a friend...



He has a 2002 1200 GP-R. Engine revs strong on hose, but when in the lake bogs down pretty bad. Ski has 100 hours on it. He bought it used. Compression is appx 118 across all cylinders. I'm thinking carb rebuild. Any other possibilities that should be looked at?



Thanks! Last edited by milmo1; Today at 06:23 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,111 Re: 2002 1200 gp-r If it sat for a while with old gas then yes, carbs. Or strictly by age if they've never been done. If it's been running fine all season and this suddenly happened I'd be looking for water in the gas or bad spark plugs. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

