Thread: 2002 1200 gp-r

|
|
-
2002 1200 gp-r
Posting for a friend...
He has a 2002 1200 GP-R. Engine revs strong on hose, but when in the lake bogs down pretty bad. Ski has 100 hours on it. He bought it used. Compression is appx 118 across all cylinders. I'm thinking carb rebuild. Any other possibilities that should be looked at?
Thanks!
Last edited by milmo1; Today at 06:23 AM.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 2002 1200 gp-r
If it sat for a while with old gas then yes, carbs. Or strictly by age if they've never been done. If it's been running fine all season and this suddenly happened I'd be looking for water in the gas or bad spark plugs.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- wire4money
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules