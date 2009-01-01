 2002 1200 gp-r
Thread: 2002 1200 gp-r

    2002 1200 gp-r

    Posting for a friend...

    He has a 2002 1200 GP-R. Engine revs strong on hose, but when in the lake bogs down pretty bad. Ski has 100 hours on it. He bought it used. Compression is appx 118 across all cylinders. I'm thinking carb rebuild. Any other possibilities that should be looked at?

    Thanks!
    Re: 2002 1200 gp-r

    If it sat for a while with old gas then yes, carbs. Or strictly by age if they've never been done. If it's been running fine all season and this suddenly happened I'd be looking for water in the gas or bad spark plugs.
