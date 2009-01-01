Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP1200 65U Good Top End - Connecticut #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Prospect, CT Age 36 Posts 258 GP1200 65U Good Top End - Connecticut Just listed a 65U non power valve 1200 top end on eBay. Came off a fresh water 1999 GP1200 that had hull damage. Its a clean top end with good pistons that looks ready to run. If someone off the boards wants it, Ill let it go for 180 plus shipping. Let me know! Please have a look at the eBay link for pics. Located in Prospect, CT. Thanks!



https://www.ebay.com/itm/253855591210 '98 SuperJet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules