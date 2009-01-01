|
95 750ss holes in hull
I have had this ski for about 7 years with no issues. When we got it the gel coat was pealing on the hull.
I paid $135 for it so I just painted the hull.
Since I got it, we always used rollers mounted on 2x8's to pull it up on sure when not in use.
I recently found two rollers when through the hull. Well, they crushed the hull by out a 1/2 on each side.
Is it possible the hull deteriorated or did someone jump on while on the rollers?
Not sure if I should fix the holes or swap the engine into something else.
I dream skis
A lot depends on your "glassing" skills
