Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 750ss holes in hull #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 46 Posts 97 95 750ss holes in hull I have had this ski for about 7 years with no issues. When we got it the gel coat was pealing on the hull.



I paid $135 for it so I just painted the hull.

Since I got it, we always used rollers mounted on 2x8's to pull it up on sure when not in use.



I recently found two rollers when through the hull. Well, they crushed the hull by out a 1/2 on each side.



Is it possible the hull deteriorated or did someone jump on while on the rollers?



A lot depends on your "glassing" skills

