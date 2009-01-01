 95 750ss holes in hull
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:51 PM #1
    kaw550
    kaw550 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2003
    Location
    MA
    Age
    46
    Posts
    97

    95 750ss holes in hull

    I have had this ski for about 7 years with no issues. When we got it the gel coat was pealing on the hull.

    I paid $135 for it so I just painted the hull.
    Since I got it, we always used rollers mounted on 2x8's to pull it up on sure when not in use.

    I recently found two rollers when through the hull. Well, they crushed the hull by out a 1/2 on each side.

    Is it possible the hull deteriorated or did someone jump on while on the rollers?

    Not sure if I should fix the holes or swap the engine into something else.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:03 AM #2
    pacificmariner
    pacificmariner is offline
    I dream skis pacificmariner's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    oregon coast
    Posts
    620

    Re: 95 750ss holes in hull

    A lot depends on your "glassing" skills
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. jlunde

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 