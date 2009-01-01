Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 900 zxi bog at low and and again at high speed #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 46 Posts 96 900 zxi bog at low and and again at high speed I have a 900zxi. Started life as an 1100 but the previous owner put in a 900 after the engine siezed.



When I got it I went through the engine replaced all the rings and gaskets, then went through the carbs.



It starts right up but has no bottom or top end. Low speed screws are at 1 1/4 and high are at 3/4. If I pull the choke it runs worse so I assume it is rich.



Will the low end screws do anything to help the bog?

Is it all the pop off pressure?



I did confirm the carbs have the correct jets for a 900.

Mid throttle is perfect.



