Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Regulator Ground #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2009 Location St. Louis MO Age 25 Posts 208 Regulator Ground Stupid question but Iím just trying to figure out where to put this ground on my regulator. I got it started grounding it to the motor but bolted in place donít know where it goes now. Attached Images F7B27752-AE3E-40B7-A16E-5B66EFFF20DB.jpeg (717.3 KB, 6 views) 1994 Waveblaster - 760 engine, protec pipe, protec head, dual 44 sbn's, solas impeller, groovy ride plate, protec scoop grate, aluminum waterbox



1986 X2 - in pieces



I️ coulda sworn there was a spot on the regular Ebox for I️t should be bolted down with 2 other wires if I️ remember correctly could be wrong

