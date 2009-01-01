Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: repair scratch deep on the hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Metairie LA Posts 10 repair scratch deep on the hull I went riding today and scratch my hull on some concrete that was on the boat doc. I didn't think I was going to hit the concrete and I did.



I have one nice scratch that went deep into the hull, it is not leaking water and is not crack, just a scratch. Do they sell something to fill the crack, I do have a few light scratch's also close by.



How can I fix this?

