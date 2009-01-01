 repair scratch deep on the hull
    repair scratch deep on the hull

    I went riding today and scratch my hull on some concrete that was on the boat doc. I didn't think I was going to hit the concrete and I did.

    I have one nice scratch that went deep into the hull, it is not leaking water and is not crack, just a scratch. Do they sell something to fill the crack, I do have a few light scratch's also close by.

    How can I fix this?
