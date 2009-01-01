|
|
-
951 electronics swap
Since I cannot find anyone to tune my 99 XPL dual coil mpem, im looking at other options.
If I were to buy a 98 XPL mpem, already programmed, which im pretty sure is a single coil. Would I only need stator / flywheel to make it work on my engine?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Chrisx88
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules