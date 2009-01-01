Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 electronics swap #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 30 Posts 76 951 electronics swap Since I cannot find anyone to tune my 99 XPL dual coil mpem, im looking at other options.



If I were to buy a 98 XPL mpem, already programmed, which im pretty sure is a single coil. Would I only need stator / flywheel to make it work on my engine? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Chrisx88 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules