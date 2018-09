Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Need advice on conversion ski project #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Kalispell, MT Age 30 Posts 15 Need advice on conversion ski project So I picked up a 95 sts 750 and I need advice on taking the engine and pump from it and putting it in my 86 js 440 Hull. I havenít tackled a conversion on a ski before and need advice to if this would make a good combo or if I just have high hopes. Any input would be appreciated thanks Attached Images AFE50573-9CB3-4DDC-B752-3BCDA0349846.jpeg (2.13 MB, 21 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 8,596 Re: Need advice on conversion ski project That year sits came with a small pin 750 and it's a good choice for your conversion. The pump will work too with the addition of an Rhaas pump conversion kit. The swap is relatively easy if you have some mechanical skills. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Kalispell, MT Age 30 Posts 15 Re: Need advice on conversion ski project Right on, that’s what I wanted to hear are there any major obstacles to look forward too I work on watercraft for a living but mostly stock repairs on newer machines #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 8,596 Re: Need advice on conversion ski project Read post #2 in the link below, it should cover a few questions you'll have, there are links to other builds too.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...Considerations Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #5 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 693 Re: Need advice on conversion ski project If you do a Rhaas 750 pump kit, you will need a X2 drive shaft.



They are hard to find, pricy now due to the high demand, and most people won't part with them, so you should start looking now.



Ski situation in limbo!



