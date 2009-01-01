 WTB Fuel tank for 550sx
    WTB Fuel tank for 550sx

    Hello all,

    Im looking for an aftermarket fuel tank for my 550 sx. One that fills from inside the engine compartment. I'm going to remove the OEM filler cap on the outside, patch n sand.

    Thanks everyone!
    \"If it isnt wet, whats the point\"
    www.soggydiaper.com
    Re: WTB Fuel tank for 550sx

    If you get the oversized westcoast style tanks, I have a set of fuel pickups for them.



