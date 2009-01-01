|
PWCToday Regular
WTB Fuel tank for 550sx
Hello all,
Im looking for an aftermarket fuel tank for my 550 sx. One that fills from inside the engine compartment. I'm going to remove the OEM filler cap on the outside, patch n sand.
Thanks everyone!
-
Top Dog
Re: WTB Fuel tank for 550sx
If you get the oversized westcoast style tanks, I have a set of fuel pickups for them.
