Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Fuel tank for 550sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2005 Location Huntington Beach, ca Age 45 Posts 131 WTB Fuel tank for 550sx Hello all,



Im looking for an aftermarket fuel tank for my 550 sx. One that fills from inside the engine compartment. I'm going to remove the OEM filler cap on the outside, patch n sand.



Thanks everyone!

www.soggydiaper.com \"If it isnt wet, whats the point\" #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 30 Posts 1,838 Re: WTB Fuel tank for 550sx If you get the oversized westcoast style tanks, I have a set of fuel pickups for them.





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) TripleRRR Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules