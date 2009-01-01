Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2002 Yamaha Superjet 701 Like New with Tons of Extras! $5,300 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 335 2002 Yamaha Superjet 701 Like New with Tons of Extras! $5,300 2002 Yamaha Superjet 701

Roundnose SJ-please read entire listing-everything goes as a package-

Low hour freshwater/lake garaged Ski

Was a graduation present in 2002, ridden a few times in a lake and then stored in a garage up until a few years ago.

Has been completely flushed, fogged, anti-corroded and dried after the handful of salt rides it's been on.

Clean Florida title in my name

Clean Florida registration for trailer in my name

Virtually all unmolested original OEM

kept in immaculate condition and anything that needed to be serviced/replaced was replaced and done correctly.

NO hood cancer or "typical chipping".. hood was professionally matched.

New motor mounts

New midshaft assembly

Skat-Trak 4-7 (14/17?) impeller

Pump assembly just serviced

Pump nozzle recently polished

Brand new OEM starter installed

Brand new OEM exhaust installed

Flush kit

Brand New OEM yamaha Superjet cover (with box)

ODI Rogue Lock-on grips installed

Brand new OEM lanyard

All bolts for the Pump, mount, ride plate, exhaust, flywheel cover, head and other parts have been cleaned and polished (a little bit OCD)

Bilge area, bottom of Ski, paint, plastics, etc all in impeccable shape.

No leaks

The first person who looks at and/or rides the Ski will buy it.

I've been noticing a lot of skis lately being posted as "in excellent shape", and people reply in agreement..Yet the head, exhaust, tank, hull, etc are covered in grease and oil. So I'd have to list this as like new or near new.rn2.jpgrn16.jpgrn17.jpgrn18.jpgrn19.jpgrn20.jpgrn21.jpgrn22.jpgrn23.jpgrn15.jpgrn14.jpgrn4.jpgrn7.jpgrn8.jpgrn9.jpgrn10.jpgrn11.jpgrn12.jpgrn13.jpgrn24.jpg

This is the closest you can get to new without paying $8,499 plus sales tax for a new one without trailer, extras etc.

2016 Continental aluminum trailer in remarkable shape is also included. Comes with a full size mounted spare, bearing buddies, carpeted bunks, 2" ball adapter, wheel jack, break away chains and wired light kit.

*price is the same with or without trailer, so I'd take the trailer*

Brand new spare Jetski Solutions COMPLETE OEM ebox (wires, coil, solenoid, grommets,etc) with MSD enhancer, MSD boots, blue sheathing, etc is included.

Brand new spare OEM Jetski Solutions Start/Stop switch is included.

Spare OEM impeller included (in fair shape, but would work if needed)

Spare OEM wear ring included (used)

Flywheel cover and ride plate freshly coated with OEM yamaha blue/grey

Home made beach cart with 21" wheels also included (again, same price with or without, so I'd take it) if wanted.

Spare rubber coupler damper included

4 brand new spare OEM engine mounts and hardware

Spare brand new airbox with flame arrestor, elbow and bracket assembly

Spare brand new OEM 61x exhaust manifold with rubber elbow boot

Spare brand new silver OEM exhaust bracket

6 brand new spark plugs

One impeller removal tool

Spare brand new accordion boot for pole bracket (for a SN but throwing it in)

4 spare hull hooks (tank and Waterbox)

Spare voltage regulator

A handful of spare rubber grommets and boots for ebox and cables

2 or 3 spare sets of brand new Jetski Solutions power and ground cables (starter, battery etc) with grommets

Misc hoses

Misc plastic sheathing from JSS

spare tiny tach/hour meter

Spare battery charger

8 spare pump assembly thru-bolts

A few ziplock bags full of miscellaneous exhaust, pump, and engine hardware

This Ski is absolutely water ready and needs nothing.

even the OEM tray and dash look excellent.

Has primer installed instead of choke

I will add more details if I forgot to add anything.

To put things in perspective, the previous owner was offered $4200 for JUST the Ski, without trailer, cover, extras, impeller, JSS parts, new starter, new exhaust, etc.

Not so nice skis "go for $5-6k all day in CA and in the PNW" as per recent posts.

I write full in depth descriptions to eliminate price haggling and repetitive questions.

I received not so good news today which forces sale.

Thanks for looking.

Please message or text/call with interest.

(Nine-4-1-five36-4898)

I WILL help facilitating shipping (uship, etc.) but it is on YOUR OWN DIME AND TIME. I will not crate it up for you, I will not drive to multiple powersports dealers asking for crates, I will not deliver it to you 3 hours away to let you test drive it first.

First come, first served. Sold as-is, where is. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 335 Re: 2002 Yamaha Superjet 701 Like New with Tons of Extras! $5,300 rn7.jpgrn6.jpgrn3.jpgrn25.jpgmore pics #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2016 Location SWFL Posts 335 Re: 2002 Yamaha Superjet 701 Like New with Tons of Extras! $5,300 I've already received calls and texts to buy the ski separate for $4,600 and $4,500 with a trade. Not interested in separating the ski from the trailer/cart/parts at this time.

All goes as a package.

I'm sure many of you sell parts on here, other forums and on FB. The trailer, beach cart, and all the spare parts will easily fetch $6-800 at a discount. the trailer is 2 years old all aluminum, the start/stop switch, MSD and oem JSS ebox has never been touched, still in box and cost $400+... plus all the other parts. (just looked up my invoice from JSS and it was $429.89 without shipping)



So again, not interested in separating anything, not interested in selling just the battery cables, just the solenoid, etc.

it all goes.

