Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Handlebar cover pad interchangeable? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 44 Posts 251 Handlebar cover pad interchangeable? I have an RX, i would like to know if handlebar cover pads are interchangeable from 95-02 XP GSX GTI. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,713 Re: Handlebar cover pad interchangeable? Yes but 97-04 on the XP, then all GSX, GTX, GTI, LRV, etc. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 44 Posts 251 Re: Handlebar cover pad interchangeable? Awesome, thanks for the quick reply.. Ive got a yellow 01 RX that has a gray bar pad cover and its pretty tore up. Im looking to try a yellow one, which comes from an XP-L GSX-RFI or GTI. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

