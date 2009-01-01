|
Handlebar cover pad interchangeable?
I have an RX, i would like to know if handlebar cover pads are interchangeable from 95-02 XP GSX GTI.
-
Re: Handlebar cover pad interchangeable?
Yes but 97-04 on the XP, then all GSX, GTX, GTI, LRV, etc.
-
Re: Handlebar cover pad interchangeable?
Awesome, thanks for the quick reply.. Ive got a yellow 01 RX that has a gray bar pad cover and its pretty tore up. Im looking to try a yellow one, which comes from an XP-L GSX-RFI or GTI.
