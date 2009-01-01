 Handlebar cover pad interchangeable?
pxctoday

  Today, 01:33 PM #1
    idt512
    idt512 is online now
    Handlebar cover pad interchangeable?

    I have an RX, i would like to know if handlebar cover pads are interchangeable from 95-02 XP GSX GTI.
  Today, 01:38 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is online now
    Re: Handlebar cover pad interchangeable?

    Yes but 97-04 on the XP, then all GSX, GTX, GTI, LRV, etc.
  Today, 01:56 PM #3
    idt512
    idt512 is online now
    Re: Handlebar cover pad interchangeable?

    Awesome, thanks for the quick reply.. Ive got a yellow 01 RX that has a gray bar pad cover and its pretty tore up. Im looking to try a yellow one, which comes from an XP-L GSX-RFI or GTI.
