Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 15th annual hot products mark hahn havasu 300 presented by yamaha info #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2003 Location Fountain Valley Ca Age 62 Posts 653 15th annual hot products mark hahn havasu 300 presented by yamaha info Entries are open now for the 2019 Hot Products Mark Hahn 300 presented by Yamaha. Get yours in early and secure your place in the 15th annual running of the longest PWC Endurance race in the world. It will again be held on Lake Havasu Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Team entries will be accepted until January 15, 2019 and must be prepaid (a valid credit card will suffice). Due to ever increasing costs to produce this historic and unique event we are forced to limit this race to a maximum of 50 teams. Entries (if accepted) after January 15 will have a $75 late fee added so enter early to ensure your place when the shotgun fires on Crazy Horse beach for the 15th time!

If we havent received 40 prepaid entries by the January 15th cut off date we will be forced to cancel the event and refund the entry fees received.

For entry forms and updates please visit www.MarkHahn300.com. Attached Files 2019 mark hahn final logoed final entry form.doc (850.0 KB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules