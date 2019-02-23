15th annual hot products mark hahn havasu 300 presented by yamaha info
Entries are open now for the 2019 Hot Products Mark Hahn 300 presented by Yamaha. Get yours in early and secure your place in the 15th annual running of the longest PWC Endurance race in the world. It will again be held on Lake Havasu Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Team entries will be accepted until January 15, 2019 and must be prepaid (a valid credit card will suffice). Due to ever increasing costs to produce this historic and unique event we are forced to limit this race to a maximum of 50 teams. Entries (if accepted) after January 15 will have a $75 late fee added so enter early to ensure your place when the shotgun fires on Crazy Horse beach for the 15th time!
If we havent received 40 prepaid entries by the January 15th cut off date we will be forced to cancel the event and refund the entry fees received.
For entry forms and updates please visit www.MarkHahn300.com.