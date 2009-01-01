Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Need coffman curve programmed to my 98 mpem #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 1,001 Need coffman curve programmed to my 98 mpem Looking for someone that can still do this. Just want one done. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,713 Re: Need coffman curve programmed to my 98 mpem I have a 98XPL MPEM with a Coffman curve programmed by Novi. $300 shipped #3 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 1,001 Re: Need coffman curve programmed to my 98 mpem Matt-without hesitation I would buy that from you. But when I did my conversion and reduced the wiring harness it locked me into using a gsxl mpem. Not to say the xp wouldn't work but would require figuring out how to make it work. And I may come around to that. Thanks Matt. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) 123hi, Hydro-Mike Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

