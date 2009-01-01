 Need coffman curve programmed to my 98 mpem
pxctoday

  Today, 11:33 AM #1
    Hydro-Mike
    Need coffman curve programmed to my 98 mpem

    Looking for someone that can still do this. Just want one done.
  Today, 01:32 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Re: Need coffman curve programmed to my 98 mpem

    I have a 98XPL MPEM with a Coffman curve programmed by Novi. $300 shipped
  Today, 01:56 PM #3
    Hydro-Mike
    Re: Need coffman curve programmed to my 98 mpem

    Matt-without hesitation I would buy that from you. But when I did my conversion and reduced the wiring harness it locked me into using a gsxl mpem. Not to say the xp wouldn't work but would require figuring out how to make it work. And I may come around to that. Thanks Matt.
