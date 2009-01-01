Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 SeaDoo RXT-215 Fault Code P0617 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2008 Location VA Posts 18 2007 SeaDoo RXT-215 Fault Code P0617 Hi folks,

I bought a used 2007 RXT 215 last year. It had 50 hours on it, dealer maintained and spotless. In January I removed the supercharger and sent it off for rebuild (get rid of ceramic washers). It ran great the beginning of this season but it started throwing an error code P0617 and won't let me start it. The symptoms are: Attach the fast key, get two beeps, I can hear the fuel pump charging, push the start button, 4-fast beeps and dash shows error code P0617 which translates to 12V short to ground. Checked, tested and replaced the starter solenoid, no luck, checked/replaced all fuses in MPEM and the small relay next to the MPEM. Looked for bad connector pins on the ECM but don't see any problem. Battery load tested and good. Nothing has helped. The ski was very well maintained by the previous owner, garage kept and dealer maintained every season.



It's been at the dealership for the last month and the mechanic has been unable to isolate the problem. BUDS reads all good to go. I'm starting to think it might be a short in the wire harness between the MPEM and ECM but wanted to reach out for suggestions. Has anyone else experienced this?



