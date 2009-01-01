Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Possible weak starter? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 59 Possible weak starter? I performed a little maintenance on my 94XP (had the carbs off to clean them) and wanted to give it a quick start on the trailer. It cranked a few times really quickly and then slowed to the point where it would barely crank and eventually stopped. Thought the battery was dead, which is about two months old, so I pulled it out and connected the ski to my Jeep battery. Jeep was not running and I did not start the Jeep but the ski did the same thing. It cranked quickly for about two seconds and then slowed to the point it just wouldn't turn over. My thinking is that the starter is weak but could it be something else? I've got a set of jumper cables with a built in voltage meter and when the ski cranks quickly the meter reads 13.8v but once the voltage drops to about 13v it cranks ultra slow and eventually stops and the meter will read about 12.5v. Of course the Jeep starts without any issue so I know it's an issue on the ski. Any help is appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

