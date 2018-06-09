- 2010 Yamaha FX Cruiser appears to be locked out as to starting? Less than 100 hours on ski. Battery is new, changed remote battery out. Note I may hav caused problem in that initially I put remote battery in incorrectly? When I corrected the installation I pressed unlock it beeped two times showing green on the dash then shut down. I live some 4 hours away from nearest service provider. Is there away to by pass the remote lock out or repair by phone?
Today, 07:24 AM
Re: Remote Lock Out9/6/18
In checking with service providers, Oneil says there is a device that bypasses the remote system ($250 plus install), the other says there is no such thing?