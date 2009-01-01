Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Superjet 650 to 760 build questions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location delavan, wi Age 32 Posts 127 Superjet 650 to 760 build questions I have a 90 6m6 superjet. It has a coffman pipe (think it's a sizzler), stock waterbox, 9/17 skat trak impeller, and a few other small mods (nozzle, ride plate, etc).



One of my neighbors has a GP 760 for sale, looks like I have a chance to pick it up for really cheap coming soon. I've been searching and looking, and trying to decide if the 760 swap would be worth it. I did searches, I know the mid shaft will be a problem and needs to be upgraded, the way I ride it probably won't last too long. But I was curious what people thought of the coffman pipe on a 760?



The plan was to swap everything, engine, electronics, etc into the SJ, and then maybe throw another one of the vortex intakes I already have onto the second 760 carb, and then keep the coffman pipe and the waterbox. I know what all that means, exhaust bolts too big in the mounts, etc.



I know 760 is weak on the bottom end, probably specially compared to a piped 6m6. So I was wondering, if I can get this GP 760 for a few hundred, is it worth it? Or is it possible to put 61x cylinders and pistons on the 64x cases? I feel like I could come out pretty well if I sold the 64x stuff I didn't need and bought 61x. Plus those 64x cases would probably get a lot of air into the engine, just worried about how much I could get out.



The ski I want to buy has been sitting outside for quite some time, the hull is in rough shape, though the engine compartment is pretty clean. I was told it still runs, though that was probably years ago. I've been looking for a good winter project, if I did get the 760, I'd pull the top end off and go through it, match the exhaust manifold, etc.



Looking for more power out of this thing, it's fun but it could use a little extra.



