Working on a customers 2005 stx 12f that has 19hrs on it. All 4 pistons need to be replaced as all the skirts are broke in the same place on the exhaust side, and the tops of the pistons are melted/burned on the intake side....seems like it was detonating, any input on the photos and timing photos as I dont want this to happen again. I read in one of the forums about a bad possible ecm???

