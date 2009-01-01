Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 750 pumps and dual 40 kehins #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 279 Kawasaki 750 pumps and dual 40 kehins Kehins need to be gone through and cleaned dont know the last time they were ran they need a rebuild comes with manifold asking 150 plus shipping

then I️ have two 750 pumps ones from an ss other is from xi both spin stainless steel impellers but are beat up asking 100 each plus shipping

can text more pictures and videos upon request if you give me your number

