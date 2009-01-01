 sxr 800 2005 super clean and nice mods - copied my listing from craigslist
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:19 PM #1
    oski.lynn@gmail.com
    oski.lynn@gmail.com is offline
    Frequent Poster oski.lynn@gmail.com's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2011
    Location
    mass
    Posts
    173
    Blog Entries
    2

    sxr 800 2005 super clean and nice mods - copied my listing from craigslist

    5 k FIRM
    sxr.jpg

    sxr1.jpg

    sxr3.jpg
    sxr2.jpg

















    © craigslist - Map data © OpenStreetMap



    condition: excellent
    make / manufacturer: Kawasaki
    model name / number: Sxr 800


    I have a nicely modified sxr 800 for sale
    Motor professionally freshened up less than 5 hrs on it

    Carbs
    VForce Reeds and Intake
    ADA head
    B-Pipe
    Jettrim tray kit with lifters
    Jetrim rails
    Carbon nose and bulkhead
    RRP adjusatable pole
    Blowsion steering
    Skat Impeller
    Dual bilges
    Hood hooks
    Fatt bars
    Odi grips
    MSD Enhancer
    TBM Intake grate
    TBM ride plate

    Extra Blowsion bling everywhere!

    Runs mint.
    Text rides at our house with cash in hand
    Thank you
    Last edited by oski.lynn@gmail.com; Today at 08:20 PM. Reason: description
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 