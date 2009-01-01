5 k FIRM
sxr.jpg
sxr1.jpg
sxr3.jpg
sxr2.jpg
© craigslist - Map data © OpenStreetMap
condition: excellent
make / manufacturer: Kawasaki
model name / number: Sxr 800
I have a nicely modified sxr 800 for sale
Motor professionally freshened up less than 5 hrs on it
Carbs
VForce Reeds and Intake
ADA head
B-Pipe
Jettrim tray kit with lifters
Jetrim rails
Carbon nose and bulkhead
RRP adjusatable pole
Blowsion steering
Skat Impeller
Dual bilges
Hood hooks
Fatt bars
Odi grips
MSD Enhancer
TBM Intake grate
TBM ride plate
Extra Blowsion bling everywhere!
Runs mint.
Text rides at our house with cash in hand
Thank you