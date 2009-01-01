Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help turning 750sx with dual 46mm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Washington Age 40 Posts 2 Blog Entries 1 Need help turning 750sx with dual 46mm I rebuilt my 93 small pin 750 motor. New crank, forged pistons, transfer ports, boost ports all raised 2mm, exhaust port widened to 59mm, 25cc head, cases ported, 46mm sbn carbs, 46mm intake, factory B pipe and exhaust manifold, aftermarket water box, MSD ignition enhancer. Just broke in the motor and noticed there is no top end. Bottom end feels ok, but will not rev up. Tried enriching carbs with no luck, and tried leaning carbs by adjusting mixture. Still cannot get the motor to preform. No bogging, no hesitation. The ski just flat lines at WOT. Any suggestions on jetting or timing? Anything will help. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

