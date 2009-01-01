|
Dual 38 manifold for 93 550sx
Hello everyone! It has been a while since I have been in here. I am looking for a manifold for running dual 38 black jacks on my 930 550 sx. Anyone got any input on r&d vs west coast etc. More importantly, does anyone have one?
Thanks all
