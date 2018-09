Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Stator for Seadoo RXP 260 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2005 Location Belgium (Europe) Posts 203 WTB Stator for Seadoo RXP 260 Looking for OEM stator RXP 260 2014

Part # 420889721

Shipping to Belgium please.

Thanks. Greetz from Belgium.



_________________________________________



2001 superjet, LPW ported 701, WCF "new style" footholds with Hydro-Turf, factory B-pipe with mod chamber, primer kit, dual cooling with homemade filter-restrictor, ADA-girdled 35 cc head, V-force reed valves, reed spacer, MSD enhancer, RAD charging flywheel, WW freestyle cone, 85mm bored nozzle, 13/16 concord 3mm setback by Island racing, 4 handlebars, UMI steering, ODI grips, R&D plate and intake. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2002 Location Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!' Age 39 Posts 11,052 Blog Entries 1 Re: WTB Stator for Seadoo RXP 260 $200 shipped to Belgium. Pm me for info.



Sent from my SM-G955U using Tapatalk

Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules