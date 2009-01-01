Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Has anyone ever blown up a Yamaha 701???? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location everywhere Age 73 Posts 94 Has anyone ever blown up a Yamaha 701???? Came across this video, https://youtu.be/L4B2rdZQ_dg, and was curious if anyone has ever actually blown up a 701, Im sure its doable if you really tried but looking at the video, those kids gave that ski hell and seems fine. a little redline for a good time.



#2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location Fort myers Fl Posts 273 Re: Has anyone ever blown up a Yamaha 701???? My 701 xl700 lived its entire life at full throttle. Was a used rental when I bought it, still had excellent compression and bearings were smooth when I sold it. We really tried to kill it lol.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests) 123hi, whazguude Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules