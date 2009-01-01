 Has anyone ever blown up a Yamaha 701????
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:02 PM #1
    bigmacdaddy
    bigmacdaddy is offline
    PWCToday Regular bigmacdaddy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    everywhere
    Age
    73
    Posts
    94

    Has anyone ever blown up a Yamaha 701????

    Came across this video, https://youtu.be/L4B2rdZQ_dg, and was curious if anyone has ever actually blown up a 701, Im sure its doable if you really tried but looking at the video, those kids gave that ski hell and seems fine.
    a little redline for a good time.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:05 PM #2
    Couchrider
    Couchrider is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Fort myers Fl
    Posts
    273

    Re: Has anyone ever blown up a Yamaha 701????

    My 701 xl700 lived its entire life at full throttle. Was a used rental when I bought it, still had excellent compression and bearings were smooth when I sold it. We really tried to kill it lol.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests)

  1. 123hi,
  2. whazguude

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 