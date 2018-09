Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJS Extractor 750 SX / i / Pro half pipe chamber $200 shipped US #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 29 Posts 433 PJS Extractor 750 SX / i / Pro half pipe chamber $200 shipped US Been doing this a long time and this is the only one I've ever seen.



PJS "Extractor" 750 half pipe - bolts to the OEM SX / SXI / Pro headpipe via flange that is missing



You could also run it with an aftermarket head pipe and a coupler



From what I can tell it will use the stock exhaust / waterbox hose



$200 shipped within the 48



will ship international



This thing would look absolutely mental polished up



1992 Kawasaki SP 750sx - Big pin cyl, 1 mil overbore, Triton Engineering head, V-Force Carbon v3 reeds, Coffman Signature series pipe and silencer / WB bypass, dual SBN44 on R&D dual singles, Blowsion F/A, AC Racing -2 alum pole, Jetworks bars, full Jettrim, OP rideplate, Westcoast scoop grate, OP steer nozzle, blueprinted aluminum pump nozzle

