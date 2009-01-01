|
|
-
seadoo hx 951 prop pitch
hi im running a seaddo hx with a 951 conversion with rossier pipe and franco ignition ,I have a 155 pump shoe ,but running a 148 set back mag pump with a 15/23 prop ,im only reving to 7050rpm and only getting 56 mph ,with a stock 155 pump I was getting 6900rpm and 63mph ,anyone help with whats going wrong here lol
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules