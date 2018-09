Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dual SBN 46 tuning #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location California Posts 49 Dual SBN 46 tuning 750

1mm over stock bore

Potted and polished

Factory pipe

Timing advanced



Carbs are dual 46 sbn

125 pilot and main

Pop off 19 but the spring is not correct so pop off may be an issue

Seems like I lost more than I gained with these things

Runs great but just doesnít seem right

Power band isnít as light switchy as it used to be and for how much is into the engine it seems kind of disappointing

Too much carb either way?







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules