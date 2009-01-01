Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help tuning 46mm! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Washington Age 40 Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 Help tuning 46mm! I just rebuilt a 750sx small pin motor, new crank, forged pistons, 25cc head, the intake ports have been raised 2mm, exhaust ports widened to 59mm. Dual 46mm carbs, west coast 46mm intake, boysen reeds, boysen reed stuffers, aluminum flywheel, MSD ignition enhancer. Factory B pipe, and exhaust manifold, aftermarket water box. The SBN carbs came with 150 main, 120 pilot, with 12 lbs of pop off pressure. I have no top end! The bottom seems good, but just drops off when I grab the throttle. Anybody have a similar set up? Any jetting suggestions? Or timing suggestions? Anything will help! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules