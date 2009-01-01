Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Seadoo XP 787 Top End Rebuild - Rotary Valve Timing? #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2010 Location Michigan Posts 636 Seadoo XP 787 Top End Rebuild - Rotary Valve Timing? Relatively new to SeaDoo, making a 1996 Seadoo XP 787 my winter project. When performing a top end rebuild on this motor, is it necessary to do anything with the rotary intake valve? Without taking off the intake manifold I assume nothing will change with the timing?!! Thanks as always! #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location whitby ont canada Age 60 Posts 155 Re: Seadoo XP 787 Top End Rebuild - Rotary Valve Timing? Its a winter project, pull the motor , new end seals, new balance shaft seals , check crank bearings, check rotary valve clearance, new top end, = fresh motor, you will be happy you did, Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) 1957Dave, EngineerJon Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules