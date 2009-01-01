 Seadoo XP 787 Top End Rebuild - Rotary Valve Timing?
  Today, 10:05 PM
    EngineerJon
    Join Date
    Sep 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Seadoo XP 787 Top End Rebuild - Rotary Valve Timing?

    Relatively new to SeaDoo, making a 1996 Seadoo XP 787 my winter project. When performing a top end rebuild on this motor, is it necessary to do anything with the rotary intake valve? Without taking off the intake manifold I assume nothing will change with the timing?!! Thanks as always!
  Today, 11:01 PM
    1957Dave
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    whitby ont canada
    Re: Seadoo XP 787 Top End Rebuild - Rotary Valve Timing?

    Its a winter project, pull the motor , new end seals, new balance shaft seals , check crank bearings, check rotary valve clearance, new top end, = fresh motor, you will be happy you did,
