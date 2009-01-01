|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
99 seadoo gtx limited 951 wont exceed 45mph HELP!
Im having an issue getting my seadoo to exceed 45mph. Ive heard so much of people saying thier similar ski is reaching 60+mph. Need an idea what is wrong with mine. Ive rebuilt rave valves, cleaned carbs and spark plugs read perfectly, compression is 125psi both cylinders, etc. Its ran like this since i bought it 2 years ago. Only thing i havent done is replace impeller and wear ring, but i have inspected them and they look to be in good shape. I always thought it rode normal till i read everyone elses is blowing mine out of the water. My rpms are around 6000 on average. Im from delaware by the way. Please help
-
Re: 99 seadoo gtx limited 951 wont exceed 45mph HELP!
I would check rave valve supply line and check valve, then look at the solenoid and test operation, confirm valves are opening
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules