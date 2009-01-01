Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 99 seadoo gtx limited 951 wont exceed 45mph HELP! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Dover delaware Posts 5 99 seadoo gtx limited 951 wont exceed 45mph HELP! Im having an issue getting my seadoo to exceed 45mph. Ive heard so much of people saying thier similar ski is reaching 60+mph. Need an idea what is wrong with mine. Ive rebuilt rave valves, cleaned carbs and spark plugs read perfectly, compression is 125psi both cylinders, etc. Its ran like this since i bought it 2 years ago. Only thing i havent done is replace impeller and wear ring, but i have inspected them and they look to be in good shape. I always thought it rode normal till i read everyone elses is blowing mine out of the water. My rpms are around 6000 on average. Im from delaware by the way. Please help #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location whitby ont canada Age 60 Posts 154 Re: 99 seadoo gtx limited 951 wont exceed 45mph HELP! I would check rave valve supply line and check valve, then look at the solenoid and test operation, confirm valves are opening Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules