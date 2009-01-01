 99 seadoo gtx ltd wont exceed 45mph
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 09:16 PM #1
    Jfausey96
    Jfausey96 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Jfausey96's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Dover delaware
    Posts
    5

    99 seadoo gtx ltd wont exceed 45mph

    Im having an issue getting my seadoo to exceed 45mph. Ive heard so much of people saying thier similar ski is reaching 60+mph. Need an idea what is wrong with mine. Ive rebuilt rave valves, cleaned carbs and spark plugs read perfectly, etc. Its ran like this since i bought it 2 years ago. Only thing i havent done is replace impeller and wear ring, but i have inspected them and they look to be in good shape. I always thought it rode normal till i read everyone elses is blowing mine out of the water. My rpms are around 6000 on average. Im from delaware by the way. Please help
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:22 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    24,875

    Re: 99 seadoo gtx ltd wont exceed 45mph

    Sounds like the raves are not opening.....

    Take the cap & the springs off & take seat off & take for a ride.......it will be a little doggy on take off but should get up on plane. Go full throttle & watch & see if your rpms go up. You should be going around 6800 rpm

    Report back with findings.....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:25 PM #3
    Jfausey96
    Jfausey96 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Jfausey96's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Dover delaware
    Posts
    5

    Re: 99 seadoo gtx ltd wont exceed 45mph

    Im pretty sure they are openning because when they come on it throws me back and takes off. But just seems to stop accelerating after 45mph 6000rpms
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:27 PM #4
    Jfausey96
    Jfausey96 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Jfausey96's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Dover delaware
    Posts
    5

    Re: 99 seadoo gtx ltd wont exceed 45mph

    It seems as if it just doesnt have the power to go past 6000rpms. Like my impeller is too much. But its the factory 15/21 impeller. So im not sure what the deal is. My compression is 125psi even in both cylinders
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:48 PM #5
    Jfausey96
    Jfausey96 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Jfausey96's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Dover delaware
    Posts
    5

    Re: 99 seadoo gtx ltd wont exceed 45mph

    Now if they were not actually opening. What would cause that, and what can i do to remedy it. I have put new diaphrams, springs, seals and cleaned then recently
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 