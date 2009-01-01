Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 99 seadoo gtx ltd wont exceed 45mph #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Dover delaware Posts 5 99 seadoo gtx ltd wont exceed 45mph Im having an issue getting my seadoo to exceed 45mph. Ive heard so much of people saying thier similar ski is reaching 60+mph. Need an idea what is wrong with mine. Ive rebuilt rave valves, cleaned carbs and spark plugs read perfectly, etc. Its ran like this since i bought it 2 years ago. Only thing i havent done is replace impeller and wear ring, but i have inspected them and they look to be in good shape. I always thought it rode normal till i read everyone elses is blowing mine out of the water. My rpms are around 6000 on average. Im from delaware by the way. Please help #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,875 Re: 99 seadoo gtx ltd wont exceed 45mph Sounds like the raves are not opening.....



Take the cap & the springs off & take seat off & take for a ride.......it will be a little doggy on take off but should get up on plane. Go full throttle & watch & see if your rpms go up. You should be going around 6800 rpm



Report back with findings.....

Re: 99 seadoo gtx ltd wont exceed 45mph

Im pretty sure they are openning because when they come on it throws me back and takes off. But just seems to stop accelerating after 45mph 6000rpms

Re: 99 seadoo gtx ltd wont exceed 45mph

It seems as if it just doesnt have the power to go past 6000rpms. Like my impeller is too much. But its the factory 15/21 impeller. So im not sure what the deal is. My compression is 125psi even in both cylinders

Re: 99 seadoo gtx ltd wont exceed 45mph

Now if they were not actually opening. What would cause that, and what can i do to remedy it. I have put new diaphrams, springs, seals and cleaned then recently

