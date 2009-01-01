Gents,
My '07 F-12X GPScape now sits at 278 fun and reliable hours, and I'm wondering if I should have the pump rebuilt or other "major" work done this fall. As FYI I added the MacsBoost stage 2 when I purchased the ski at 50ish hours in 2013 and use Mobil 1 and K&N filters @ 50 hours. While I have not noticed and real change in how the ski runs, I want to stay ahead of the service, and I intend to keep the ski as my friend ski for years to come.
It is worth noting my Honda still looks great, has been 100% reliable, is easy to service, and very fun to ride and play around with. The ski has been flawless.
Chris