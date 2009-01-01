 Steam out pissers, thinking head gasket?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:26 PM #1
    bored&stroked
    bored&stroked is offline
    Resident Guru bored&stroked's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2006
    Location
    Mesa AZ
    Posts
    953

    Steam out pissers, thinking head gasket?

    So, a couple years ago I sold my 650sx to a local guy. Sweet ski with a small pin 750 in it. 2yrs later, my buddy is new to skis, wants a cheaper standup, and my old one is up for sale. I think perfect and tell him to buy, ski was perfect when I sold it.....
    So first time out it won't crank long enough to start. We put a starter in, same thing. Now angry we put a bendix in, starts great. Take it to lake, it won't take throttle and no pissers are moving water. Back home I reverse flush the engine, then pull exhaust, visually confirm nothing stuck in brass fittings etc, and blow threw all lines to make sure everything is clear. Starts on hose, water moving threw pissers, all good.
    This sunday we try again. I get good water flow from the pisser strait from the head, the other head outlet goes to pipe and then pipe to the second pisser, and that pisser is nothing but steam. Still wouldn't take throttle.

    At this point my only guess is the head gasket. Perhaps the no water flow before overheated it at some point killing the gasket? Otherwise what else is there that I'm not thinking of?
    Last edited by bored&stroked; Today at 04:27 PM.
    '90 Superjet: ported 760, dual 44's, B pipe, ADA head 190psi, TDR waterbox, hooker 10-16, sponsons. Wife's ride
    '94 Suuuperjet: 84mm 61x, ported, protec pipe, H2o designs waterbox, Newmiller head 175psi w/girdle, protec ride plate, Protec mod'd cdi, UMI grate, RN pole -4", rev footholds, solas prop, sweet green turf+wrap.
    '95 Raider 701: Fiberglass not SMC, Hydrotrailer hitch, ugly purple and yellow everywhere.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:09 PM #2
    pepper22
    pepper22 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    WA
    Posts
    20

    Re: Steam out pissers, thinking head gasket?

    No water flow can also put a crack in a cylinder head/ combustion chamber too.
    I did that. At least it was obvious when the head was pulled.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 