So, a couple years ago I sold my 650sx to a local guy. Sweet ski with a small pin 750 in it. 2yrs later, my buddy is new to skis, wants a cheaper standup, and my old one is up for sale. I think perfect and tell him to buy, ski was perfect when I sold it.....
So first time out it won't crank long enough to start. We put a starter in, same thing. Now angry we put a bendix in, starts great. Take it to lake, it won't take throttle and no pissers are moving water. Back home I reverse flush the engine, then pull exhaust, visually confirm nothing stuck in brass fittings etc, and blow threw all lines to make sure everything is clear. Starts on hose, water moving threw pissers, all good.
This sunday we try again. I get good water flow from the pisser strait from the head, the other head outlet goes to pipe and then pipe to the second pisser, and that pisser is nothing but steam. Still wouldn't take throttle.
At this point my only guess is the head gasket. Perhaps the no water flow before overheated it at some point killing the gasket? Otherwise what else is there that I'm not thinking of?