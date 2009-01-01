Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 2003 FX140 Overheating #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Pennsylvania Posts 1 Yamaha 2003 FX140 Overheating We've been having a problem for a long time with our Yamaha fx140 overheating even when running on the hose. It works on the hose for about 15 minutes only to give us the overheat warning and a 01 code. We then turn it off for about 2-3 minutes and start it again and within a minute it overheats again. We've used an infrared gun and would get the warning around 175 f. We've cleaned almost all of the tubes that would have seemed like problematic areas and have found no blockages. Water DOES NOT come out of the port pisser consistently and is usually a weak stream and doesn't come out whatsoever. There is also no thermostat in the ski. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

