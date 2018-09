Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 Electronics - Daleís Bad Attitude #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Cornelius, NC Age 31 Posts 332 650 Electronics - Daleís Bad Attitude Selling a working electronics setup for a 650. Iíve run both the OEM CDI as well as the dales. Both are in good running condition. We went to 750ís on a couple of skis and just donít need anymore.



$100 for the ebox w OEM CDI

$150 for the Dales



Prices are shipped cont. US + PP fees



